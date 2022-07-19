Guiding Light: The Past: A Cancelled Cheque

It is an inviolable law of life that you cannot rewind, revert to or relive the past. Therefore, I often say to my friends: “The past is a cancelled cheque; the future is a promissory note; the present is the only cash in hand. Therefore, use it wisely and well.”

Do you wish to make the most of your life? Then shut the gates of the past behind you and live in the present, even as you move ahead in the way of life, onward, forward, Godward.

Many of us carry on our hearts, heavy loads of guilt which rob us of our peace of mind. No man is perfect. Every one of us has done some wrongs in the past, near or remote. We must pray for wisdom and strength not to repeat the wrong and then forget about it.

There are several experiences that come to us as a result of our karma. We can learn valuable lessons from each experience. But having learnt those lessons, we must leave those experiences behind and move forward, onward on the path of life.

We should never cling to the past. If we carry the burden of such guilt, we simply cannot move forward on the long journey that is life. Let us therefore make a confession of all our wrong doings, misdeeds and sins. Let us sit at the Lotus Feet of the Lord and open our hearts to Him. Let us beg forgiveness for all the sins from our past.

We are constantly evolving as we grow, for Change is the eternal law of life. We grow and change, from childhood, through youth and middle age, but our old habits, weaknesses, prejudices and predispositions often remain the same. We grow older, but we do not change internally. What is needed in our lives is not just change, but transformation. We have to be transformed into new individuals, into children of God. So, repeat to yourself the words: “I am made for this day. It is the happiest day of my life, it can be the most successful day, if God so wills!”

Walk with God today, and trust Him for the morrow. May God be with you in all that you do!