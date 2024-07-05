Guiding Light: The Only Thing About Time Is That It Changes

If you’ve been following the glorious homecoming journey of the Indian cricket team, then you’ve surely read this tag line in dozens of reels and shorts. In the space of 6 months, a nation experienced everything from anticipation to disappointment and despair to hope again, and finally jubilation! The team returned to a hero’s welcome, and the celebration brought together people across the board. Such is life, it does indeed come full circle!

Life is full of pressures, stresses and strains. The collective healing that we experienced as a people when our Men in Blue lifted the covered trophy, can scarcely be compared to anything else. The beauty about spirituality is that it can speak as many languages as its seekers. And as we prepare to welcome the divine feminine with the commencement of the Ashada Navratri today, let's reflect on the key life lessons from this illustrious Indian campaign.

Uncertainty is a given

The team played a near perfect 50 over world cup, only to be undone by a rampaging Australia in Ahmedabad. Despite being in sublime form, and in the champion mindset which had conquered giants, the day just didn’t belong to us. Even if we are riding a wave, one can never be sure how far the next trough is. Waves can’t knock the breath out of the champion surfer, it only teaches them a lesson in how to ride the next one even better!

Results don’t define you, your mindset does

If you grew up watching the Indian cricket team, the transition in the mindset is impossible to miss. It takes a special kind of mindset to put the string of losses at the World Test Championship and the 50 over world cup behind you, and journey on. It requires being in the present, and realising that the best comes when you offer yourself to the process, as Kohli shared candidly in one of his most profound interviews after the victory.

Self belief comes from a holistic identity

Today’s cricket team represents a resurgent India, which having discovered itself, draws confidence from its identity. Indians are redrawing boundaries and redefining how the world looks at us, be it sport, software or manufacturing. Our new found sense of pride about our collective Indic identity will be the cornerstone of our ascent to excellence on the world stage.

If something hasn’t gone your way, or you feel short-changed by the results, take time to reflect on the journey of our heroes. They transcended heartbreak, metamorphosed pain into rocket fuel which supercharged their victorious campaign, and yet managed to stay in the moment, without getting ahead of themselves, playing every game, every ball on its merit. The journey is far more enriching than the destination.