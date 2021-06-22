Guiding Light: The old man who planted mango trees

We live in a wonderful universe in which everyone, everything gives. The trees give... the rivers give... the earth gives... the sun, moon and stars give. Why, then, must thou, O man! be anxious only to take, to receive, to amass, to gather, to hoard, and not to scatter?

Everyone, howsoever poor he be, can give something. He can give a loving thought, a sweet word, a moving song which may bring comfort to a broken heart. More than money, the world needs comfort and solace. And everyone can pray for the relief of the sick and suffering.

There is a little story of a poor, old man who went about planting mango trees. Someone said to him: "Why are you planting trees at this age! Surely, you will not live to eat their fruit!" Quietly, answered the old man: "I have eaten mangoes grown from trees planted by others. Let my trees yield mangoes to those who live after I am gone!" This old man had entered into the secret of giving. True it is, that to live is to give.