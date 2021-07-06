Guiding Light: The inevitable journey

There was a rich industrialist who was inclined towards living a spiritual life. Often, his yearning for God was so strong, that he would weep in silence with tears of love and longing.

However, he continued to live a luxurious life. One day, when he was meditating in his garden, reflecting upon the beauty of flowers and the bounty of nature, he had a mystical experience. In the deep silence of meditation, he had a vision. The vision profiled his onward journey. He saw in the vision, that after the end of this earthly journey, he had embarked on a second journey.

This journey was long, arduous and exhausting. It continued endlessly. And there were many obstacles he had to face on the way. The heat was sizzling and unbearable; but there was no one to give him an umbrella to protect him from the harsh sun. He was thirsty, but there was no river, no well, to provide water to quench his thirst. He was hungry, but there was no food to eat.

This super rich man, lapping up luxuries of earthly life, safely ensconced in his comfort zone, suddenly found himself alone and deprived of comforts on this new journey. He felt he was an orphan, an abandoned child who had lost his way. The vision was experiential and agonising.

He awoke from his dream with a cold sweat on his brow. It was only then that he realised that all the worldly pleasures that he was a master of, would last only till the end of this earthly journey– the onward journey to another sphere would be all together different. At that moment, his heart woke up to the truth. He realised that the vision was an indication to give up this life of extravagance, and prepare for the onward journey.

Each one of us has to embark on that unknown, seemingly endless, onward journey. But are we prepared for it? Are we ready?

The journey is long: The time is short! If you would wish to reach the goal you must run!

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)