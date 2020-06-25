Guiding Light: The first wealth is health

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

"Health is Wealth" is an old maxim that’s relevant even today in this modern age. Its a fact that one who is healthy can work with proficiency leading to a well-off state. That’s why we always wish happiness & health for our loved ones, because today nobody wants to be sick & physically distressed to spend their hard-earned money on doctors & medicines. Nevertheless today more and more people are becoming dependent on various modern treatments and cures for better health.

But! we tend to forget that cure involves care, more precise, self-care. Our health is in our own hands, hence no-one else can achieve that but us. Mother nature has provided us with everything that’s essential for our health. Remember! A healthy & positive lifestyle would bear us the fruit of wellbeing that we would cherish all our life. Whereas an unhealthy & self-damaging lifestyle would bring dis-ease we dread.

Today pills and capsules have become a part of our regular intake with food. It's unbelievable, but true because we always prefer medicare in comparison to self-care because time constraints and busy lifestyle prevent us to think about the causes & cure of our disease.

We are so used to eating wrong or junk foods, overeating, lack of exercise & proper rest, emotional instability, smoking, drinking etc ..that we hardly realize the hazardous effects of these habits on our health It is only when we hit the hospital bed, the realization process starts. So! Why go so far to realise? is it really worth to undergo such a pain? Instead, why not choose a healthy lifestyle.

A healthy lifestyle means applying some simple changes to our life using our instincts & past experiences to fulfil our health needs, thereby making them a part of our day to day life. To prevent ourselves from diseases and maintain long-lasting fitness, we must live in harmony with mother nature following her eternal rules for a healthy & lengthy life.

Of course, there are knowledgeable, well-trained people specialised in many different philosophies and disciplines of medicine and health­care to assist us in our self-care quest. But ultimately it is we who have to be in control of our own health & no one else. So the onus is on us to improve the quality of our health which in turn would improve the well being of our lives.