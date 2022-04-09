Guiding Light: The beauty and strength of compassion

As the scenes of war and strife stream into our living rooms from around the world, one can’t help but feel moved, and feel for the misery and trauma that people are having to endure. They may be complete strangers, from a country we’ve never visited, from a culture we know little or nothing about, but as our fellow human beings, we feel compassion for them and pray for there to be peace in the world, so their suffering may end.

Humans are not unique in feeling compassion for other beings, other animals such as dogs, elephants, and even rats also experience this noblest of emotions for other creatures. Some academics believe that it was perhaps an evolutionary mechanism to maintain social cohesion, especially in more social creatures, who rely on others in the group for their survival.

In our stress and coffee-fuelled daily lives, we are often faced with conflicts, where our immediate interests may be at odds with a co-worker or a family member. It is important to be led by compassion in such situations, to help understand the other person’s point of view, and where they may be coming from, before responding to the situation. Knee-jerk reactions short-circuit our compassion response, engaging our fight-or-flight response even in non-threatening situations, which leads to bitter disagreements resulting in holding long-time grudges. And of course, the hate and spite that brews within probably end up hurting us more than the other person.

Compassion for others can only stem from a healthy sense of self-worth and compassion for self. Societal definitions of success and aesthetics are becoming increasingly detrimental to mental health, forcing many of us to feel insufficient and less than others. Social media magnifies this artificial sheen, exacerbating the impact of these hollow trends and devaluing experiences, where the anticipation of the likes and comments almost eclipse the joy of being in the present.



This current climate makes it more important than ever to stay centered and grounded, be it through spending time in nature, yoga, meditation, sport, music, or whatever else helps you disengage from the material trappings and retreat to the sanctuary of your inner haven and bask in the beauty of the silence that pervades within. Be kind to yourself, for that will help you lead with compassion and be kind to others, and we could all do with some more compassion in our lives.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST