Guiding Light: Sole reason of Worldwide crisis

The present world crisis, which is generally known as the crisis of values is in fact, a deep crisis of self-identity. This crisis of values also has resulted from the loss of the knowledge of the real identity of the self. While man has discovered many 'lost continents or land-masses on the globe, this 'continent of the self' has yet to be discovered or rediscovered by everyone of us. Thus man has first to be made aware of the truth that he has, in him, a certain potential of divine qualities or a core of human values and that these qualities or values, within him, have gone deep down in the sea of the Sub-conscious and the Unconscious Mind and have now to be brought again to the surface, into the light, and have to be used as the keyboard for actions. Man has also to be given a realisation of the truth that, with the cremation or burial of the dead body, man's all deeds good or bad done by him during his life-time, or the abilities and qualities acquired by him over a period of time, are not all lost. Neither do man's good actions go unrewarded forever nor does he go unpunished for his bad actions. Unless and until man realises that, in truth, he is an eternal being, a soul or a being-of-light and that so are other beings, his outlook and his attitude towards all others does not undergo a total change.

Today we all identify ourselves with the body that we have acquired because we are unaware about the immortal entity called 'soul' which resides within us and functions through our body. This ignorance about the existence of soul and considering one's physical existence as the 'be all and end all' of everything results in man's adopting wrong values in life which in turn leads to his committing wrong acts and consequently causes suffering to him. No wonder, inspite of striving hard, he is unable to avoid sorrow and sufferings in life. Hence inorder to live a peaceful, contented, happy and liberated life, proper knowledge of one's real 'self i.e. the soul, its functioning and its role in the world drama is a 'must'. So start some soul searching from now onwards and embark on a wonderful journey of self discovery.

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji