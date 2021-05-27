Guiding Light: Significance of Narada Jayanti

Say Devrishi Narada Muni and what comes to mind is ‘Narayan Narayan’... Devrishi Narada Muni was known as the messenger of God, who would travel between the three Lokas: Dev Lok, Prithvi Lok and Paatal Lok to deliver messages. The birth anniversary of the greatest vedic sage, Narada Muni is celebrated as Narada Jayanti. According to Hindu scriptures, Narada was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and used to sing devotional songs praising his Lord.

Narada Jayanti falls after Buddha Purnima every year. This year, the Shubh Muhurat of Narad Jayanti began yesterday (May 26) on 4:43 PM and the Muhurat will end today (May 27) at 1:02 PM.

According to the Hindu calendar, Narada Jayanti falls on the first day of Jaishtha in Krishna Pratipada tithi, the third month of the Hindu calendar.

On this auspicious day, it is said devotees should take bath in holy water and then perform puja early in the morning. Along with Narad Munni, idol or picture of Lord Vishnu is also worshipped on Narada Jayanti. Devotees offer tulsi leaves, flowers, sweets and light diya or a lamp in front of Narada. After the puja, devotees perform aarti for Lord Vishnu and also for Devrishi Narad. Apart from worshipping and praying Narada, feeding brahmans is also considered an important and auspicious ritual.

Apparently, Narada Jayanti is also observed as Patrakar Diwas in some parts of India because Devrishi Narada was considered to be the precursor of journalists and musicians.