Guiding Light: Significance of Muharram and Ashura

Advertisement

The month of Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar when Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed along with his family by Yazid, who was the second caliph of the Umayyad empire.

According to Islamic historians, the event, remembered for Hussain’s supreme sacrifice, occurred in 680 AD, on the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura).

Imam Hussain was asked to pledge allegiance to Yazid, who wanted to expand his influence and become a powerful ruler. Hussain refused to accept the terms laid down by Yazid. What led next was one of the most one-sided battles in history.

Hussain, with a faithful army of 72, including women and children were slaughtered in the heat of Karbala (Iraq) by a trained army of over 10,000 men. Sunni and Shia Muslims both consider this to be one of the most significant events in Islamic history.

Unlike other Islamic events, where celebrations and festivities are major part of the Muslim festivals, Muharram on the other hand, is the month of mourning and praying. This month is particularly important for Shia Muslims.

This year, Ashura will be observed on August 19 (today) in India. Ashura, which literally means ‘tenth’ in Arabic, is the day when Islamic preachers and followers mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Muslims begin mourning from the first night of the Muharram which continues for ten nights, climaxing on the Day of Ashura. On Ashura, Shias mourn Imam’s death by self-flagellating, to remember the sufferings of Imam Hussain.

On this day Sunni Muslims and Shias both observe fasting. While Saudi brand of Islam celebrate Ashura for other historical reasons, both Sunnis and Shias devote most of their time remembering the sacrifice and bravery of Hussain and his family during these days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:11 AM IST