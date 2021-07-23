Guiding Light: Significance of Guru Purnima

This evening we celebrate a day when all students, especially spiritual students pay respects to the lineage of teachers. The term guru is often misused like management guru, financial guru etc. just to indicate expertise in a given field. Traditionally the word ‘guru’ meant much more than that. To explain ‘guru’ etymologically ‘gu’ stands for darkness, ‘ru’ stands for the one who removes. Therefore, a guru is a person who removes darkness or ignorance. What is the ignorance we are speaking about? Is it ignorance about management, finance, or practices? It is about spiritual ignorance and not from a biological, physiological, psychological viewpoint. The enquiry is into three fundamental questions -

What exactly is our reality?

What is the reality of the world? There may be certain overlapping areas with Science but basically, the enquiry is into the reality of what we see and experience.

What is the common source for me and the world? Is that reality that many people call as God or Ishvara same or different from me?

This is traditionally expressed in what is known as a mahavakya – Tat tvam asi, Aham Brahmasmi etc. So the one who teaches the mahavakya is a guru because he teaches about you, the world and God. Mahavakyas are statements that sum up the entire teaching of Vedanta. Teachers of other disciplines are known as acharyas. Teachers of all spiritual traditions in India are honored on this day.

Since the pursuit is wisdom oriented, the student is never asked to give up his/her thinking. In fact, the logical side of the student is actually enhanced. It is not only a non-exploitative relationship but the guru-shishya relationship was considered one of the most sacred relationships.

While parents give you a physical birth, it is the guru who gives you a spiritual birth. Therefore, on Guru Purnima day the whole lineage of teachers starting from Ishvara down to my guru is honored, respected and paid homage to. This honoring and expression of gratitude inspires the student to put greater efforts on his/her chosen path.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)