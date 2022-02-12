Guiding Light: Shields up, red alert!

You bump into an old friend, and something they say to you, seemingly innocuous, upsets you deeply. A caustic remark from a coworker with who you don’t get on affects you more than usual. In the first instance, of course, make sure that it’s not a more vicious attack or an instance of gaslighting, and seek any physical or mental health help that you need to protect yourself. But if you consistently observe that things that didn’t upset you as easily before, now manage to get under your skin, then perhaps it’s time to set some energy boundaries. Or as the Trekkies amongst us would say, “Shields up, red alert!”

Beyond the tangible vitals of the physical body, we also have an energy body that needs nurturing and looking after. Think of it like an invisible energy field that exists around you. When we are happy and well, it is healthy and can extend to around a couple of feet around you. But when you’re down or unwell, this energy body shrinks and can get quite close to your physical body, becoming almost a second skin in some instances. When this energy body is shrunken, you tend to get affected by things around you a lot more. Things that should have bounced off your energy shield, manage to get through to you and impact you more than they should.

It’s important to acknowledge this when it happens and rather than ignoring it, take proactive action. Your energy body can be replenished in a number of ways, starting with something simple like reconnecting with nature, in the presence of trees, calming water bodies, and whatever else makes you feel good. Mother Nature has a way with our energy bodies, and she can start to subtly heal it. Next make sure that you’re eating healthy food that is nutritious, and nourishes you. Stay hydrated.

When you’re ready to put your foot on the gas, you can start to breathe! But all of us breathe, what’s special about that? Well, breathe more consciously, deeper breaths like the Ujjayi, energetic breaths like the Bhastrika, and calming breaths like Anulom Vilom, or alternate nostril breathing. Breathing consciously replenishes your life force, like nothing else can, revitalising your energy defences and strengthening your pranic body.

Consistency is the key here, it’s not about doing it occasionally, create a plan for yourself, and stick with it, preferably doing it at the same time, in the same place each day. The routine helps both your body and mind to be prepared to make the most of the energy work, and the more you do it, the more natural it feels, until it just becomes as integral to your day as brushing your teeth.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST