Guiding Light: Self-motivation

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

(…continued from last week)

Majority of the people across the world do not give much importance to self-talk, i.e. those things that we say to ourselves. It is indeed a very important part of our life because it deeply affects our conscious and subconscious mind. Remember! We listen to everything we say to ourselves consciously or sub-consciously. Because our asseveration works so well to create and maintain our state of mind, that we can use it cleverly to change our state of mind to our best of advantage.

There is no doubt in it that it takes a lot of effort and time, but with persistence, asseverations can become a strong tool to make our outlook and life healthier and happier. We can either create or maintain a powerful state of mind with positive asseverations or use them to counter our negative self-talk. Let’s say you are running for a half marathon.

In spite of all the preparations, you tend to lose rhythm & get into some snag. All of a sudden your confidence sags and you start thinking that “I can’t do this. I shouldn’t have registered for half marathon, my capacity is too low, I am too weak as compared to others.”

All this negative thinking, if allowed to persist, will guarantee that you fail. You can make up some positive asseverations to counter this thinking. Like, you might think, “I feel confident, I can do this, slow and steady wins the race,” after repeating such positive lines in mind you will soon start feeling better and your chances of achieving the goal would become strong.The only thing that we need to remember is “Never to give up”, because however slow the results may seem incoming, these technique gives us greater control of our thoughts, feelings and behaviour, putting us in charge of our life. So start using this technique and motivate yourself and others around you to excel in their lives & achieve a state of permanent happiness.