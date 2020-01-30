Guiding Light: Say Now For Good Things & Later to Bad Things

Many people form a habit of not applying their mind seriously to problems and programmes. Such people easily get confused and they are preplexed even when there is a slight change in the situation or there is a very small difficulty.They always depend on or wait for others,or,if they take decisions, they do not stick to them. They sleep over matters when actually they should be alert and active. Their conscience does not pull them up if they are neglectful and slack. They become so thick skinned that they do not even mind if others point out to this bad and harmful habit of theirs nor do they feel any twitches of their conscience. This type of postponing is criminal waste of one’s precious life-time and societal resources. It is infact a sin as this prevents a person from attaining any high goal in life and deprives him of many achievements. It is not a small error or personality-trait but it is something which may cause many problems.

However,in contrast to this, there is also a good form of postponing. If one has a habit of postponing, one should better transform it into this kind.Then postponing becomes of much advantage as one can use this to put off certain bad indulgences or activities. For example, a person who is a chain smoker, when he gets an urge to light up a cigarette, he can use this habit of postponing in a positive manner and say to himself: “Not now.” After an hour or the next day, when the same thought to smoke comes up, he should postpone it again by saying to himself: “Not now” or “not today but afterwards.” In this way, he should go on postponing for his own good. It has been observed by psychologists that if a person postpones his anger even for an hour, the tempo of his anger comes down very fast. This kind of postponement, therefore, becomes salubrious. So, if we want our moral growth or spiritual development, we should adopt the formulae of postponing what is bad and doing, without delay, that which is good, for, if we postpone what is good then it is likely that our mind may change. We will thus be deprived of the fortune of doing good acts if we postpone them. It would, therefore, be fit and proper to put our good thought into action at the earliest.

(Spiritual organisations keen to be featured in this space contact features@fpj.co.in)

— By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji