Guiding Light: Say goodbye to Depression

-- Grand Master Akshar

What is it that you need in order to ward off depression? Is there a way in which you can develop your mind and body to defend yourself against depression? The answer to this is both easy and tough depending on where you stand. Since there is some effort that needs to be put n from your side, it is a matter of your willpower.

Those who are low in willpower and feel that they are helpless will find this difficult. But those who are rational, and have faith in themselves will be able to defeat depression. In order to remain joyful, and happy, the most important thing that you need is immense willpower of the soul or power of the spirit. So you must make it your mission to firstly develop this trait of willpower. This is not a remedy that is too massive or strenuous. We all have heartache, conflict and stress. This can come from the relationships that we share with the people around us.

There are misunderstandings and clashes between friends, partners, with parents and even at work. But if you are strong from within, and keep your determination powerful, you can recover from depression. Therefore in order to keep depression away, it is very important to have a big goal. An example would be a child crying at home. Parents see the child crying but do not cry with him or her. They are aware that it is a small matter and they have bigger tasks to complete. They have meals to prepare, work to do etc, so they handle the situation accordingly.

During times of trouble, a mind that is stable and steady is more likely to overcome any challenge successfully. Otherwise, you will be troubled by every small matter which will wear you down eventually. When you have a plan, a goal or a purpose, then you don’t have to worry about anything. Goals are very important to have as they fill us with a sense of determination. Goals give us a sense of purpose and without them, our potential is wasted. When we do not have a goal, this will bring in negative energies and create negative situations for you.

Stress or worry over trivial issues takes away all our energies and we are left drained. Therefore you must apply your energies to actions that lead you to goodness. Any kind of worrying over small, or sad things will cause disturbance to your body and mind. Incessantly pondering over a solution in a negative state of mind will lead you towards stress without bringing the solution any closer.

This is why setting goals and whatever goal it is that you set for yourself, throw yourself into it with focus. If you have not taken care of your body, mind or spirit then you will not have any faith in your spirit. If you are not prepared to protect yourself, then it becomes your most important task to increase the power of your spirit. You must save yourself and be your own hero rather than wait for someone else to come and rescue you. It is your own effort towards goodness and optimism that will fill your life with joy, and happiness.