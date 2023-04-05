Guiding Light: Role of education & media for creating a safe society

Representative Image | Pixabay

It’s a fact that most women around the world have experienced sexual harassment, assault, and violence, or have at times been pushed into a zone where they knew it did not feel right. In most of the cases, the media highlights such reports as a custodian of the public. However, if statistics of people involved in adultery or having a criminal eye were to be taken, the results would be shocking and go beyond limits of class, age, gender and public profiles. So, when such cases are mounting in the media and in courts, and even juveniles and senior people are being tried for them, what is the civil society doing to stop them?

A look at three of the most influential mediums of our times — the television, cinema and internet — and we realise that every segment of the society is instrumental in fanning the fire of lust. The entertainment channels and filmmakers manufacture suggestive, indecent images and sell them in the name of entertainment, the concerned ministry and the censor authorities also allow them to be aired or screened in the name of freedom of speech and expression and the public consumes them day in and day out. Even if a film gets an ‘A’ certificate, how does it ensure that younger people do not watch it? And who can confirm that such films are not detrimental to the moral health of adults? How do we expect a generation fed on skin show to bring up a society safe for women?

The present state is thus a distress call to spiritual organisations, women groups and human rights custodians like the UN to take up the fight against objectification of women in a big way. Channels that affect public mentality must be properly guarded and proper steps should be taken to nurture high moral principles in our society that’s reeling under crisis of varied forms as the monster of lust has been on the loose. Lastly, it has been found that the role of education and media becomes very important in propagating values in society. For, unless and until education is value-based and media, especially electronic and the film media make their contribution in creating awareness for values like respect, gender equality, tolerance, humility, there will not be any peace and harmony in the society nor will there be safety for women.

