Guiding Light: Realisation that can end corruption

Representative Image | Pixabay

In recent months there has been one topic that has consistently grabbed headlines in Indian media and that is ‘Corruption’. So, what is it that makes man corrupt? Is it power, status, wealth or lack of these that makes him so? The genesis of corruption is not to be found in any external circumstance, it actually lies in the psyche or the character of the human soul. It begins with a desire that tempts one to have more, acquire more and grab more money, assets, power and fame in order to gain happiness. Once it starts, it creates a chain of vicious circles that keeps feeding itself by more desire and indulgence.

This blind chase is then supported by the temporary feeling of being high and powerful which is followed by emptiness, insecurity and despair that further drives a person to commit such acts of corruption. All this begins from the fundamental ignorance about the true identity of self.

From a spiritual perspective, it is said that vices like greed, ego, lust, anger and attachment are all born out of body consciousness i.e the false identification of the self with one's physical image, role and assets. It is this ignorance and vices that begin to corrupt the soul and everything that comes from a corrupt soul will be tainted i.e it’s thoughts, feelings, actions and habits. Hence, we must understand that corruption is a soul-deep malady and it can be remedied only by spiritual awareness and empowerment. We must awaken to our true self and live by our original values of peace, purity, love and joy.

Today we do not experience these qualities of the soul all the time because we are always looking outside for these things. When we look inwards and become aware of our true identity and innate qualities, we begin to express and experience them in our lives naturally. Remember! when we are disconnected from our innate self, we feel empty inside and get attracted to external things for feeling happy or worthy. In the soul consciousness stage, we are naturally aware of our virtues and we also understand the law of cause and effect — the law of karma.

A soul that is aware of its spiritual identity will never indulge in corrupt actions as it knows that they will lead to suffering and degradation. This realisation and experience will free us from corruption.



The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com