Guiding Light: ‘Raksha’ Bandhan

Representative Image | Pixabay

A few days ago, we celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that reminds people of the sisterly bond, between a man and a woman, whether she is your biological sister or not. I deliberately say Hindu festival, because even though tying of the Rakhi has been respected by members of other communities, it is not a practice among them. In fact, there are some clerics who also speak against this practice.

What is the source of this festival? There are many stories of Rajput queens sending a rakhi to Mughal kings, them honouring it and coming to their aid. Equally there are other stories about men protecting the woman that has tied a rakhi on their wrist.

The closest source story may be, when Krishna injured his wrist and was bleeding, Draupadi tore off a piece of her sari pallu and tied up the wound. Krishna declared this as a sign of sisterly love on Draupadi’s part and how she would always be protected. But this, again, is more like a legend or a folk story. It's not present anywhere in the original Mahabharata or Bhagavatam.

Difficult to be sure of the source of this practice. Probably it is the thread that is tied around the person's wrist before doing a major puja or homa. The string tied is a statement of a sankalpa, an intention of what you are doing the puja for, irrespective of any obstacles that may come in your way. After the puja is over, a thread, generally red or black in colour or a mixture of red and yellow colour (depending on the invoked deity) is tied as a Raksha, a protection on the worshipper’s wrist, and he is assured of Bhagavan's protection.

More than any other time, today it is important for people in general and men in particular, to invoke the spirit of nurturance, care and protection of the woman. Only then will women be safe in our country and we don't have to hear about horrendous rape cases. May all the men become men in whose company a woman feels safe.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com