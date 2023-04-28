Guiding Light: Put your own oxygen mask on first

Representative Image | Rawpixel/Freepik

A friend comes and asks you for help when they’re facing a crisis, or a relative needs an emergency loan. The natural instinct for a lot of us is to help, without thinking much about our own mental health or even financial state. We feel fortunate that we were able to help out someone in need and seeing the recipient breathe that sigh of relief gives us a sense of inner happiness.

It is a noble cause, but that doesn’t stop it from taking a toll on our own mental and physical well being, of course, if everything is hunky dory, then it’s unlikely to manifest as something noticeable. But it all adds up. And in a life which is a constant see-saw of stresses and strains, this isn’t something to be ignored.

Competition can get so tough, that we are often quite hard on ourselves, and less forgiving of our own flaws than we are of others. Self-criticism is perceived as a threat by our reptilian brain, engaging our fight-or-flight response, which then also causes our stress hormones to kick in. And there’s only so much that you can push yourself. Self-compassion is really important to be able to accept our whole selves without judging.

The first step is to acknowledge how you’re feeling without resisting it out of shame or conditioning. If you refuse to accept it, it will persist nonetheless, perhaps for even longer. Accepting without judgement will help you understand why you might be feeling that way, and then come up with a plan on how to deal with the emotion and prevent yourself from feeling frozen like a bunny in the headlights.

Social archetypes are another stumbling block, winning is glorified, and losing or even coming in 2nd place is looked down upon. A combination of technology and our ability to multitask can quite quickly induce the superhero complex if we’re not careful. And this then becomes a vicious circle, where we don’t give ourselves permission to leave alone fail, but even be human. This can put our fragile psyche’s under a tremendous amount of constant stress.

In such stressful times, besides health insurance, investing in some ‘me’ time daily is mandatory, and that could be spent in nature, meditating or doing some Yoga, whatever takes our fancy. And no, Netflix doesn’t count as ‘me’ time! So if you want to be there for your friends and family, make sure that you look after your own mental and physical well-being first. It’s for a reason that before we jet off, we are reminded to put on our own oxygen masks first before helping others!