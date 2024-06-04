Guiding Light: Prakruti, Yoga, And Chittavrutti

Representative Image | Pixabay

Prakruti is nature. Yoga is from Yok which means the union or joining effort. Then the question that arises is, ‘the union between’? The answer is, union between the individual and the GOD. In other words, it is between the micro and macro. Expected outcome of the Yoga is the ‘chittavrutti nirodhaka’, meaning the controller or restrainer of the mind and its swaying. Chittavrutti has to be restrained is the first condition for any stable state or aspiration for spiritual progress.

When we as mankind had moved from food gatherers to cultivators, and then the production increased to aid the higher consumption for the growing numbers, the Prakruti got afflicted badly. The planet with ninety nine percent of the landmass being forest is now reduced to a small fraction. Increased climate variations are being witnessed. Desertification is on the increase. Global warming is a concern, with glacier melting happening faster. Inundation of the low-lying areas on the planet seem to be a generational reality. Carbon footprint has been a serious issue with increased industrialisation in the last century and half. Overall, the humans which is one of the countless species on this planet has become a burden and eating out the resources meant for others as well.

Due to the swaying chittavruttis, humans are indulging in thoughtless wars. The damage to the civilised existence, to natural resources, the need for avoiding bombings and killings are aspects to appreciate. Still, the wisdom is slipping away that we are damaging the planet, and making less habitable. Capacity building for better technologies happens by the developed world that accounts for a fraction of the population. Their chittavrutti is not allowing to share the benefits of development with rest of the world.

Prakruti, our planet and nature gave us so many resources, and these were on a ‘sustaining cycle’ for regeneration. These resources would have sufficed thousands of generations to come. We the mankind with our chittavrutti are over-drawing and affecting the Sustainability. The very understanding of Sustainability is ‘sustaining the ability’ so that resources can be availed by future generations as well. With deserving respect to the Prakruti, the solemn responsibility to preserve the planet has to be thought of on this Environment day. Minimalism helps as the path-forward.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal. https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-ainavolu-6831b724/ . https://www.ainavolu.in/blog