Guiding Light: Power of Jal Namaskar

Jal, the nurturer of life is the tattva we experience as water. Water takes on so many forms, as oceans, rivers, rains, lakes and so much more. It is a gentle entity as it enters our body to give us life and also a formidable force as it breaks through mountains to join the oceans below. Jal Namaskar is a vinyasa designed to help you identify and experience the water element within your body. Some of the poses within this vinyasa whose quality belongs to water are Padmasana, Ardha Matsyendra asana, Halasana, Supta Vajrasana and Matsya asana.

This humble greeting to the Jal tattva will inspire the birth of certain qualities within the practitioner. These include the qualities of force, to give life, to adapt to any situation and the most important of all, purity. Water’s most pristine blessing is to bring clarity and purity to those who offer their prayers and respect to it. The Jal Namaskar brings immense benefits if you practice it near natural water bodies.

During the preliminary stages of your practice, concentrate on perfecting the asanas. As you deepen your practice and your state of dharna, close your eyes and look within as you perform this namaskar. Offering this namaskar in the spiritual powerhouses such as the Surya Tal and Chandra Tal in the Himalayas will surely be a life altering experience.

Here are the Steps to perform Jal Namaskar:

Asana 1: Padmasana – Lotus Pose

Asana 2: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 3: Naukasana – Boat Pose

Asana 4: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 5: Padmasana – Lotus Pose

Asana 6: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 7: Halasana – Plough Pose

Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 9: Supta Vajrasana – Reclined Thunderbolt Posture

Asana 10: Matsyasana – Fish Pose

Asana 11 & 12: Ardha Matsyendrasana – Half Pose Dedicated to Sage Matsyendra

Asana 13: Padma Sirshasana – Lotus Headstand

Asana 14: Pindasana – Embryo Pose