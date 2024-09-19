 Guiding Light: Pitra Paksha – Honouring Our Ancestors
Guiding Light: Pitra Paksha – Honouring Our Ancestors

Swami Brahmavidananda SaraswatiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

We have just begun the phase of Pitru Paksha. Paksha usually refers to two weeks of the lunar calendar and Pitru Paksha is that fortnight every year which is spent in honouring our ancestors. Usually we pray for them and make offerings to our ancestors on their tithi, the lunar calendar date on which they expired or moved on. However, most of us will remember these dates for our parents or grandparents, not for seven generations as it is usually done in pitru paksha. Why do rituals for seven generations? Because it is assumed that generations before that, would have moved on, got their rebirth or gained their moksha. honouring ancestors is common to a greater or lesser degree in all religions, even occidental religions, which may have one day for honouring their ancestors.

In Oriental religions, its importance is much more. A lot more time is spent because our roots are inevitably connected with our ancestors. Hence, to acknowledge them with gratitude and honour them is to honour our heritage, our culture as well as the good, the bad, the ugly that has come with them.

Remember, if you have survived and are a Hindu today, it is because your ancestors refused to be converted, either with the temptation of rice if they were poor, or jobs, or under the threat of the sword. A lot of forced religious conversion happened in the country for the last few hundred years. So, you owe it to them that you are still a Sanatani Hindu, even if you belong to offshoots like Buddhism and Jainism. The aspect of honouring the ancestors remains the same across the Dharmic traditions because the roots are the same in Sanatana Dharma.

The rituals may be done either in a very simple manner by just praying for them or praying to them, or it can be more elaborate in terms of tarpanam and other rituals of Shraaddha Karma. Sanatana Dharma, or Hinduism, as popularly known, is all-inclusive and hence alternatives are offered depending upon your level of commitment and capacity.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com

