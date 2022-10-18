Guiding Light: Paada Sparsham Kshmasvame

In tradition, natural elements are classified as ‘panchabhutas’. Due importance is given to these and also in handling. The five ‘bhutas’ are Prithvi (earth), Jala (water), Agni (fire), Vayu (air), and Akasha (space). Each of these has a representation in our human body and hence the body is deemed as the micro representation of the macro, the cosmos. The linking of ‘pinda’ and ‘bramhanda’ was known and this two-way relation was always lived. When oneness is experienced one cannot be oblivious to the need for preservation and conservation of ‘that which is self itself’. This is the essence of Advaita, seeing ONE in all.

Tradition treated nature with reverence. Natural elements treated with respect results in gentle handling of these, even if using these become necessary for human survival. Upon waking up in the morning, solemn prayer to mother Earth seeks permission to step on her. The prayer of ‘Samudra vasane Devi, Parvata stana mandale Vishnu patneem namastubhyam, paada sparsham kshamasvame’ extols mother Earth, offers respect, and then gently apologises for stepping on her.

Earth is millions of years old, so is mankind’s existence. Our civilisation may be much younger. For the last half-century, Earth Day is celebrated annually to drive awareness and improve consciousness around the need to preserve our true host, the mother planet. Though space explorations are being carried out on other planets, it is too early to bet on our ability to develop an ecosystem there soon. Replicating the already available has a huge cost, and preserving is more viable.

Of late, water conservation is also given importance, as potable water has been fast depleting. Air pollution resulting in an unusual number of respiratory issues, occurring especially in children, made mankind become aware of the downside of ecological insensitivities. Forest and oil fires are taking away the precious resources mother Earth has for us. Unmindful cluttering of space with debris and affecting the ozone layer are the result of aggressive explorations and consumerism.

Borrowing and living gratitude from our age-old ‘Kshamasvame’ prayer shall result in genuine acts of conservation, ‘fast’ takes a backseat, both in fashion and life, and resources ‘exploitation’ becomes ‘utilisation’. We shall stretch limitedly and avoid over-leveraging. Sustainability then shall be a living tenet.

Dr S Ainavolu is a professor at VPSoM, DYPU, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/