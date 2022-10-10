Guiding Light: Only Time Can Tell

Long, long ago, there was an island in the midst of the ocean where all the feelings lived. Happiness, Sadness, Knowledge, Wisdom, Love, Indulgence and several others lived side by side in a good-neighbourly atmosphere. Love too, lived with them.

Suddenly, all the feelings were told without any warning that the island would sink to the bottom of the ocean very soon. They were warned to leave the island immediately. So, all the feelings prepared their boats to leave the doomed island. However, Love decided to stay behind. She said that it was her wish to try and preserve the island paradise until the very last possible moment. But the following day, when the island was almost totally under water, Love decided it was time for her to leave. She began looking around for someone to ask for help.

Just then she saw Luxury passing by in a grand boat. Love waved to her frantically, asking, “Luxury, can you take me on your boat?”

“Sorry,” Luxury replied, “my boat is overloaded with gold and silver and there’s just no room for you anywhere!”

Next Love saw Sadness passing by. Love said, “Sadness, please let me go with you.” Sadness answered, “Love, I’m so sorry, but I just need to be alone now.”

Then, Love saw Happiness and cried out, “Happiness, please take me with you.” But Happiness was so overjoyed that he was escaping from the island, that he didn’t even hear Love calling out to him.

Feeling unwanted and abandoned, Love began to cry, when she heard a voice say to her, “Come Love, I will take you with me.” Love could not make out who it was, but it was an elderly person. Love felt so blessed and overjoyed that she forgot to ask the elder his name. When they arrived safely on land the elder went on his way.

Love realised how much she owed the elder and when she met Knowledge she asked who it was that had helped her. “Don’t you know, it was Time,” Knowledge answered.

“But why did Time help me when no one else would?” Love asked him. Knowledge smiled and with deep wisdom and sincerity, answered, “Because, my dear, only Time is capable of understanding how great and valuable Love is.”



Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader