Guiding Light: One Earth — One Family

A majority of people across the world believe that God is One and Truth is One. When the astronauts fly in their spaceships and see the same fragmented earth from above, they see it as one planet. In the same way, spirituality takes us beyond all divisions to a stage from where oneness becomes not just possible, but obvious — and a beautiful family emerges. Since everyone in the world is unique, and therein lies its beauty, individuals are bound to be different. The foundation of unity thus lies not in always doing the same thing but in identifying the common root from which we emerge.

A family is born out of common parents and so, for the world to be united, everyone must belong to the same father. It is in this realisation — that we descend from the same home and the same parent — that we are bonded with everyone as brothers. When we strip ourselves of all differences and labels that we inherit from the costume of the body, we arrive at who we originally are — souls sparkling with energies of knowledge, purity, peace, love, happiness, bliss and power. From the interplay of these energies are born virtues like humility, forgiveness, tolerance, acceptance and cooperation that help us coexist in a world of variety. Remember! Unity at heart is possible in the consciousness that we are all souls who are innately virtuous and belong to the same Father. This wisdom is loaded with the power to transcend all tangible and intangible barriers that disconnect any two persons, families, communities or nations.

Our strong and deep-rooted desire for togetherness despite the present scenario brings us to the understanding that things must have been in complete harmony once upon a time. When the Creator created the universe afresh and the world was called paradise, as many scriptures say, the world functioned like one family and there was one kingdom, one language and one religion. Over a passage of time, this unit began to branch out and divisions emerged. And today, with so many mounting differences and global problems reaching a dead end, it is time for world renewal on all counts, it is time to begin afresh and re-instill in ourselves the culture of connecting with each other through purity and love, respect the laws of nature and be honest to our original values that bring us together. So, let’s plant a sapling of self-change so that we can achieve a world of united natures.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

