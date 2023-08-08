Guiding Light: Never, Never, Never Give Up! | representative pic

Whenever you have a goal before you, whenever you have set out to accomplish something, you must never, never, never give up. If you are sure that you have chosen the right goal, if you are confident that it is the right thing to do, that it will not hurt or harm anyone — never, never, never give up!

Difficulties may arise, obstacles may impede your progress, you may fail again and again. But as I have said earlier, failures are not final. They are only the stepping stones to success. All the great ones of humanity who have achieved success in life are the ones who have never, never, never given up. Whenever you take up a work in hand, you must see it to the finish. That is the ultimate secret of success. Never, never, never give up!

Consider for a moment, the countless examples from history of people who never, never, never gave up! Gautama Buddha turned away from extreme austerity and penance. He took a little nourishment to revive his failing strength and sat down under the Bodhi tree. He was determined that he would not leave it until he had attained enlightenment. His body could wither away, his skin might shrivel and fall, his bones might crumble to powder — but he would not give up until the desired goal was achieved! How can success — even the greatest spiritual triumph — evade such dedication and determination?

You have no doubt heard the name of Webster — Daniel Webster who gave his name to the well-known dictionary. Do you know how long it took him to prepare the very first edition of the dictionary named after him? Thirty six years! For 36 long years, he laboured, he toiled ceaselessly. He could have given up after five years, or 10 years or 15 years. But he did not give up.

There are always going to be discouraging times when we want to give up, and walk away from it all. But perseverance is that voice inside you, which says, “Never, never, never give up!”

Listen to this voice, if you wish to succeed!

