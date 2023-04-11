Guiding Light: Na eka-chakro ratha

Representative Image | Larisa Koshkina/Pixabay

Often there is a debate on the importance of destiny and the individual’s effort. The most often heard argument is if things are pre-destined what is the role of one’s efforts? In other words, why should one work (meaning hard and long), if the outcome is already decided? In other words, if one is ‘destined’ to get the first rank in the exam, why one should study? The reason for the directionality of such debates and also the intensity with which it is debated is often due to an incomplete understanding of the ‘karma’ and also due to the layer of cloudy embedded attachment.

Human effort and divine grace are two comparable wheels of the travel outcome from the ‘ratha’, the chariot. For the chariot to travel, it needs both these wheels. Only the chariot of Surya has one wheel, the rest all have two. Both wheels are required for balance and the journey. We know that in a forest, the ‘soft’ animals fall prey to the wild, hunting animals. It is known that one day the soft ones like deer shall be eaten by the tiger or the lion. But what is not known is on what day which animal shall be eaten by which. Even if it is ‘destined’ in terms of ‘being written somewhere’, it is not known to the actors or the participants. The process of ‘life’ in the forest for the prey animals is to save self for one more day and for the hunting, get prey to save self for that day.

Analogically, in human life, the outcomes are not known and even can’t be known. Guesstimate is risky. But here comes the purpose of life, which is ‘living’. This living aims at targeting a preferred outcome and working towards it with full passion. One may not be guaranteed that outcome. The ‘individual’s effort’ and the ‘divine grace’ standing for the collective help one receives from the surrounding eco-system, together make one move towards the desired outcome. Whether one attains the outcome or not, the journey has to be completed, and the living process fulfilled. Aiding this are the two wheels, the self-effort, and the eco-system extended collective help, called divine grace.

Prof S Ainavolu is a teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog