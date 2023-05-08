Guiding Light: Mother — The Shaper of Destinies

Pixabay

Woman is the centre of the home and hence, she is the integrating force of society. Needless to say, the mother’s role is vital in making the home heavenlike. It is her nature, her qualities, her temperament which will go to build her home and influence her children. It is her personality which is stamped upon the home she lives in— and the family she raises.

Jijabai was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is the greatest hero of Maharashtra.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was extremely devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was deeply religious. She was educated, able and wielded great authority; her historical personality belies the myth of the “oppressed Hindu woman of medieval India”. She was responsible for most of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s education. She was determined to make her son the new leader of a new generation who could take on the role of a great leader. To this day, her memory is honoured as the great mother of a great emperor. Her life story is a testimonial to nari-shakti!

A mother is the shaper of her child’s destiny and collectively, mothers have the power to shape the destiny of an entire nation! Mothers alone can sow the seeds of high values in the young impressionable minds of children. The health and well-being of a society, indeed the progress and prosperity of a nation, depends on these values.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was truly a noble man. In his impeccable, spotless character and courage, his mother Jijabai’s contribution is enormous. Today, she is credited with raising Shivaji in a manner that led to his future greatness. She is regarded as an ideal mother. Her upbringing of Shivaji is the subject of folklore and legend all over India.

Needless to say, the mother’s role is vital in making the home heaven like. It has been said that the home is the door to the Kingdom of God, the kingdom of true happiness. But you cannot just buy or rent a heaven-like home readymade and offered to you for the asking! It is the women of the family who can turn a brick-and-mortar house or dwelling into a home where love, joy, peace, commitment, values and mutual understanding flourish.

(May 14 is celebrated as Mother’s Day.)

