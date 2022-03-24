Guiding Light: Media's responsibility for creating a peaceful society

The extensive impact of media on society can easily be seen these days on the front page of newspapers or during prime-time debates on major news channels. The subject matter of most of these debates is mostly the interaction of eminent persons among themselves or with the people. These important figures may be the present heads of various countries or elected representatives, or they may be well-known because of their participation in some past movements or present ones.

But, a special feature of our times is that the rise of a particular person to eminence is due, in no small measure, to the publicity he receives in the media in his own country and or abroad. It’s obvious that when so many media persons interview and publicise certain persons, they become the focus of public attention and gain stature or have a steep fall in the public eye.

More important than this, however, is the fact that, in their search for dominant persons and news, the media, by giving importance to certain persons, often end up creating dominant figures out of persons who further to, were only little-known men. In doing this the media becomes not merely instruments for the diffusion of information but also for the creation of history. The image or personality of a public leader is, thus, the joint product of the individual concerned and of all those who act and interact with or react to him. But, in this whole process, the role of the media is of great consequence.

The media is thus actively or passively a partner in the formation of eminent personalities; it plays a great role in forming heroes and villains. By reporting about a person in their columns or putting him/her on the TV. screen, the media intensifies a person's sense of personality. His personality traits which were nebulous before now become concretised or crystallised in a particular form.

It is, therefore, the responsibility of the media persons to be careful and selective in reacting positively or negatively in profiling persons. The recent events in a few states of India as well as in countries abroad, were to a great extent, a creation of the media reports and the media comments. Hence, if the media persons look upon their work as of great responsibility and consequence, they would do better service to mankind.

