Guiding Light: Look in The Mirror – That’s Your Competition | representative pic

Most of us love to compete, because we have been taught about it from the day we joined Kindergarten. In most cases, the competition may not be what is called a cut- throat competition or a tough competition but it may be what is known as healthy competition. Nevertheless, one thing common to all competitions is the underlying desire or motive to win a victory for the self or to defeat others. And in the effort to secure this objective, one does not mind if the other person feels disappointed, depressed, defeated and even humiliated, ridiculed or booed. In sports also we see that even if the competitors shake hands or embrace each other at the end of the game, the deep feeling of having lost or having won is always there, however minimal it may be.

As a society, we need to understand that the core objective behind competition is not simply the desire of winning a victory for the self or the group but it is intertwined with the motive of laying the softer and nobler sentiments of co-operation, kindness and gentleness aside even though for a while, and putting in all energies and talents to bog down or defeat another person & leave him/her behind in the race while making a forward thrust to reach the goal before anyone else. It is this distortion of intention or malignancy in the desire that may, sooner or later, add an iota of selfishness in behavior and reduce the level of love, kindness, generosity and gentleness and may put a limit on one's spirit of giving, helping, co-operation and sacrificing. Thus, we should be careful & vigilant, because if the whole society catches this contagion or infection of selfishness, then it may spoil the atmosphere in the society.

Some people link competition to motivation & developing an attitude towards high performance, but they fail to understand that this evil trait to defeat others which may look like a harmless thing initially, may eventually develop into spirit of revenge, feeling of hatred or enmity, bitter jealousy, confrontation, hostile attitude, ugly outbursts or attitude of non-cooperation. Hence, one must try to curtail selfishness and, in this effort, give up the ambition of winning by vengeance for the applause and praise for the self. Remember! The only competition that should matter us is the one that takes place within ourselves; hence it is better to defeat one’s inner demons first and become victorious from within to be an example for others to follow.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com