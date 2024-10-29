Guiding Light: Lighting The Inner Lamp

The vibrant festival of Diwali is celebrated by people of various faiths all over the world. However, for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, it commemorates historical or mythological events that symbolise the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair, symbolising a deeper journey of the soul. Falling on Kartik’s darkest new moon night in the Hindu calendar, Diwali inspires us to illuminate not just our homes but also our minds and spirits.

Before Diwali, as we clean our homes and light lamps, we are reminded of the importance of inner purity. This thorough cleansing symbolises the soul’s need to rid itself of clutter, vices, and impurities that obstruct spiritual growth. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi shuns places that are not clean, so people discard disused items lying around their homes and ensure that every corner of their house is immaculate before Diwali. While it may be possible to hoard material wealth in a messy house, the true wealth of the soul, which is spiritual awareness and purity, cannot thrive in an impure mind. The cleaner the mind, the more one is drawn to all that is good and noble. It is within such a mind that the quest for enlightenment is nurtured. Beyond wealth and prosperity, the Diwali festival urges us to reflect on the type of happiness we are striving for. While many invoke deities during this festival to seek blessings for a joyful future, they forget the fact that money alone does not bring happiness. True happiness is the fruit of good actions, which are inspired by pure thoughts and feelings. And noble thinking will come naturally to us only if we purify our minds and cultivate virtues such as love, kindness, purity, and truth.

As we light the diyas, we symbolise the dispelling of ignorance and the ushering in of knowledge. This ancient ritual serves as a powerful reminder that each of us can illuminate the lives of those around us by spreading understanding, compassion, and joy. Just as a single lamp can light hundreds of others without losing its own radiance, we too can share our inner light with others, helping to foster peace and unity within our communities.

In today’s world, where stress and distractions are prevalent, Diwali offers an opportunity to reconnect with our deeper selves. We can ask ourselves: Are we just cleaning our homes, or are we also purifying our minds? By turning our focus inward and cultivating a clear, pure mind, we create a space where virtues can grow, and joy can flourish. So let us remember that the real lamp of knowledge lies within us. Only through introspection and inner clarity can we discover and nurture it, bringing true happiness to our lives and the lives of those around us.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com