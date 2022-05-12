Guiding Light: Let's make a better world

We all dream of a better world where there is peace, happiness, and harmony, don’t we? No one would like degradation of the environment, loss of human lives due to wars and murders, troublesome social, economic, and political conditions, embroiled with high tension and turmoil that drain human energy and make life miserable.

On the contrary, all would like life to be characterised by harmony and health, well-being, wealth, and heavenly happiness and purity. But the question is - what are those values and how can such a socio-politico-economic system be established that has those values and will enhance human experience and enable men and women to have such lifestyles that can make such a society viable?

If we conduct a survey among various groups of people on this particular subject, we will find that their opinion would most probably crystalise around ten or fifteen major points. They would say that a better world is one in which the following exist only in milder forms or to a lesser degree than we have in the present-day world. These major problems or causes of suffering are wars, violence and cruelty in any form, poverty, unemployment and environmental pollution and ecological imbalance, corruption, lack of freedom, rivalry, and absence or lack of love and co-operation at various levels of society.

Post this survey, if we conduct another kind of survey, asking every segment of society about what efforts or improvements they expect from the other segments so that we may have a better world order, people would say that they want - Scientists to have an orientation of spirituality, religious leaders to have a scientific temper, doctors to treat not only the body but also the mind or the soul, education to have spiritual and moral development also among its aims, an omen to be given proper social status and man's attitude and outlook towards them to be more spiritualised.

In short, society should have a balance of love and law and it should be based on the principles of justice, fair play, and equality of opportunity. Now, these and such other aims can be fulfilled if every segment of society works a bit for the fulfillment of what other segments expect of it. For this global task, global co-operation is required. Hence, a new kind of bank to which each individual or institution can offer its contributions so as to build a better world is the need of the hour.

(The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK.)

