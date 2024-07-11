Guiding Light: Karma: The Original Credits Gamification

Representative Image | Pixabay

In an era where digital gamification pervades every aspect of our lives, from education to productivity apps, it is worth examining the ancient system that perfected the art of incentivising behaviour long before the first line of code was ever written: karma, where every thought, deed, action, and word earns a corresponding credit or debit, shaping one's future experiences.

Karma operates on a straightforward principle: positive thoughts and actions generate positive outcomes, while negative ones yield negative consequences. This cosmic system of moral accounting encourages ethical behaviour and fosters a deeper sense of personal responsibility and self-awareness. The intrinsic motivation embedded in karma is profound. It encourages individuals to cultivate virtues such as kindness, honesty, and compassion, not for immediate rewards but for the holistic improvement of their character and the world around them.

Moreover, karma underscores the interconnectedness of all actions. The belief that every thought and deed reverberates through the cosmos, impacting not only oneself but also others, cultivates a sense of communal responsibility. This interconnectedness is especially relevant in our globalised world, where actions taken in one part of the world can have significant effects elsewhere. Modern gamification attempts to replicate this through social features like leaderboards and team challenges, but these digital constructs often lack the depth of connection and empathy that karma naturally instills.

Karma's universality and simplicity make it a timeless framework for guiding behaviour. In the karmic system, good deeds earn positive credit, enhancing one's future prospects, while bad deeds result in negative marks, leading to potential hardships. This balanced approach ensures a holistic development of moral consciousness. It transcends cultural and temporal boundaries, applying equally to all areas of life—from personal relationships to professional conduct and spiritual pursuits.

Karma, by focusing on internal development and the natural consequences of actions, offers a more sustainable and fulfilling approach to motivation. By understanding the principles of karma into our modern lives, we can foster a deeper sense of purpose, responsibility, and interconnectedness. As we continue to innovate and gamify our material world, we should remember the enduring power of this ancient concept.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai