Guiding Light: If not now, when?

-- By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

‘Change is the rule of nature, It cannot be avoided’. Whether we like it or no, but we have to constantly make up with the changing time, changing thoughts and changing future. However, we must not have the impression that every change is an anathema. No!! On the contrary to common belief, change is generally a welcome feature of life and stagnancy is always considered as boring.

It is the rapidity and high frequency of change or the enormity of the change that forces responsible people to miss the necessary physical and mental rest, and keeps them always on the move and causes them to worry. But, the question that arises is that, what has led to this condition of rapid and ever-growing change? Obser­vation and analysis tell us that it is science and technology that are responsible for this predicament, as they compel an individual to lead an increasingly faster life in a highly competitive world.

They force people to move like machines which, too, are moving faster day by day and are changing enormously in design and functions. But, if we go deeper into the problem, then we would find that science and technology are, in fact, at the service of mankind, therefore it is the man who decides what kind of gadgets and goods he requires and at what pace and not vice versa.

A thorough analysis of the present situation would lead us to the conclusion that current situation that is leading us either to tension or depression or the short-lived pleasure is due to our own consumerist attitude, which is geared mainly to cater to our indulgence in sensual pleasure or comforts. In order to bring a change in this callous attitude and wrong life-style, we need to reform our mind by adopting spiritual attitude through a spiritual set of values or what is called "Spiritualism" which is a turn around of thoughts and a way of living.

Today, those people who are trying to cope with change without bringing change in their mindset, value-system and life-style through spirituality have really missed the message of the wise.

Therefore, its high time that we as society realises that simplicity of lifestyle by embracing spiritual values alone would be the remedy to the present precarious situation that would empower us to manage rapid change with vigour and enthusiasm. So let's be the change and lead humanity towards a new age.