Guiding Light: How to live a meaningful life?

How to live a meaningful life? How can we nurture a meaningful life? The answer is not simple, rather it is complicated. It depends on many aspects.

Below are a few ideas that will help you find meaning in your life every day.

Pursue your passion: Everyone should pursue their passion in life. It is what makes life worth living and gives our lives true meaning and purpose. Each time when you work on something you are passionate about; it generates joy inside you like nothing else. Finding a way to use your passions to give back to the world will give your life ultimate meaning.

Self-awareness: Be aware of yourself and your actions. Be mindful of what you do all the time and make sure you are living life according to what you are passionate about. Review your actions each day, taking stock of those that strayed from your path. Take corrective action. Belief in yourself and having faith in your abilities is imperative to success. If you do not believe in yourself, it will be highly challenging to convince others of your brilliance. Meditation is a great tool for accomplishing this task. It helps us improve our self-awareness and self-belief.

Focus: Do not pursue multiple goals and make little progress on them, rather focus all your energy on one thing. Not only will you lessen some of the stress associated with trying to manage many goals but also you will be much more productive and successful. Align your goals with something you are passionate about so that there will be an intrinsic drive to work hard and excel.

Simplify your life: By simplifying your life, you’ll have more time to do what fulfils you and gives meaning to your life. It helps reduce stress and make your life easier to manage. It also greatly improves your productivity. Unclutter your life. Remove everything which is unnecessary even relationships. Be open to new learnings and experiences.

Daily goal setting: Before you start your day, make a list of 3 goals that you find fulfilling and meaningful. Make sure they adhere to your beliefs and are aligned to your passion. Prioritize them. Accomplish the hardest goal first.

Life is a journey, not the destination. Living a life of purpose provides both fulfilment and meaning to your journey.

