Guiding Light: How Do We Improve Our Lifestyles?

If one looks at the health of people today, in spite of going to the gym, walking and being active, a lot of people are having health issues like heart attack, strokes, hormonal imbalance, etc. This is not in their sixties but in their thirties and forties.

The question is “Why didn't the older generation suffer from all this early?” We say that our lives are so stressed. But stress was always a part of a person’s life. Our parents were stressed because they were dependent on the rains to come on time for their harvesting. They had to protect the harvest from elephants, birds and rodents. Even the primitive man had to save himself and his family from predators. So, stress was always a fact of life. What has changed that makes stress and lifestyle a killer? Our lifestyle.

Our religious and spiritual values always suggested: Wake up early morning at Brahmamuhurta, about 3.30-4.30 am. Meditate. Welcome the rising sun. Have your bath. Do whatever chores and work that you have to do. Eat two meals a day, the second meal by the time it is sunset. Finish your evening prayers and have your meal. Listen to some spiritual, religious talks (pravachan). Go to bed by 9.30 pm so that you can get up at 3.30 am next morning.

This is a healthy lifestyle which we dismissed as orthodox and not feasible because of our colonial education. Each of the above habits apart from the spiritual value are also great at handling stress.

Practice of meditation in the morning, a meal before sunset are heavily endorsed by Science too and were responsible for the good health of our ancestors. Instead of being dismissive, it may be healthy to look at those practices, rationally and see if they can directly benefit us all in a modified form. You may not be able to sleep at 9.30 but maybe 11 pm. You may not be able to get up at 3.30 but maybe 5 am. Adopt practices that are conducive to not only spiritual growth, but also health and well being.

