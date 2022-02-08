Guiding Light: Here's something better!

I always tell my friends that God answers our prayers in one of four ways.

In answer to some prayers, He tells us, “Yes! Here is what you wanted.” This is the reply that most of us like to get. But it is not always given to us.

At times, God tells us, “No!” Though we may not like it at first, we will eventually realise that this negative answer was actually in our own interest.

At other times, He tells us, “Wait!” This means the time is not yet ripe for what we desire, and God in His wisdom, defers the answer.

In answer to some of our prayers, God says, “Here is something better!”

Columbus set out to find a shorter route to India. He prayed fervently for success in his venture. His prayers were answered with something better than finding a shorter route to India; Columbus became the world-famous discoverer of America.

Pasteur, the great French scientist, prayed that he might find a cure for a disease rampant among cattle. He discovered something far more valuable to human beings – a cure for rabies, the dreaded dog-madness disease.

There was a tradesman who owned a little shop. His business would not pick up. He incurred many debts, and his creditors pursued him wherever he went. He was dejected and frustrated and decided to commit suicide.

He bought a vial of poison, and was about to take it to his lips when he heard a knock at the door. He put the poison aside and went to open the door, and found a postman waiting for him with a telegram. The telegram read, “Hearty congratulations! You have won the first prize in our lottery. A cheque for ten lakhs is on its way to you.”

The man was about to swallow the poison, which would have ended his life. If the postman had knocked five minutes later, it would have been too late! We do not know what awaits us at the next turn. But God knows, God sees, and He gives us what we need – though not always what we want – at the right time.

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:07 AM IST