Guiding Light: Guide to positive upbringing

Uttam Singh, Principal, Jindal Public School

Upbringing is a treatment and instruction received by a child from its parents throughout its childhood."One generation full of deeply loving parents would change the brain of the next generation, and with that, the world." —Charles Raison

Here are the few tips for parents that might help to bring out in the best their child –

1) Regulate your emotions – For a peaceful upbringing, it is utmost important to first regulate your own emotions. Parents have to be patient enough to understand their child’s behaviour and to react accordingly. Don’t lose temper while guiding.

2) Set limits but with empathy – Of course, as a parent, one should set the boundaries and limitations to his/her child but there your behaviour should be empathetic while doing so. Let your children understand why you are doing so then only expect them to implement it. When kids feel understood, it is easier for them to accept the limits.

3) Boost your child’s self-esteem – Children start developing self-esteem at a very tender age when they see themselves through their parent’s eyes. Your tone of voice, body language and your every expression are absorbed by your kids. It is very important to boost their esteem even at their smallest achievement. Make them feel good about themselves.

4) Make time for your children – In today’s busy world, everybody is rushing to give the best lifestyle to their children. But what we often forget is to make time for our children. Have meals with them, discuss your experiences, listen to what is going on in their life and develop their mindset in a better way.

5) Show your unconditional love – As a parent, you are responsible to guide and correct your kids. But how you guide them shows your endless love. When you have to confront your kid, don’t blame, criticize them for what has been done. Instead, show them how it has to be done.