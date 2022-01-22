Guiding Light: Gratitude is the doorway to abundance

There is a card in the Tarot, the 5 of Cups, that shows a figure with a dark cloak, head hanging low, grieving over 3 cups that lay spilt on the ground. He misses the 2 cups that are still full and sitting pretty, much like the gifts that we miss in life, the classic glass half full. There is something about negativity and pain that grabs our attention and keeps it there for longer and more efficiently than our blessings. Be it that one snarky comment that a friend may have passed after showering you with compliments every other time or that stranger you helped not saying thank you!

We attract and eventually become what we feel. It is therefore of utmost importance to focus on the blessings and everything that is right with life, rather than constantly mulling over what could have been, and the near misses. Hindsight is of course always perfect, but obsessing about the past takes your eye off the ball, doesn’t let you appreciate the present and directly results in a repeating pattern, which also negatively impacts your future. How you feel also impacts your energy signature and people feel your presence and it impacts them more than what you say.

Whilst life isn’t a bed of roses, it isn’t a thorn bush either. There is a divine intelligence that maintains fairness in the universe, and even if the chips are down today, things will look up tomorrow, that is the message of the Wheel of Fortune card from the Tarot. And everyone’s path in life is different, some may have better views of the ocean and cliffs, but passing through the dark tunnel is inevitable and there is light at the end of the tunnel, almost always.

Maintaining a gratitude journal is the easiest way of cataloguing all that you are thankful for in life, everything from that new job to the latest phone, being able to put a smile on your mother’s face or your partner’s unflinching support in the face of difficulty. Try to acknowledge your blessing and express your gratitude to God, to the universe about that which brought you cheer. And a journal doesn’t have to be wordy, it could just be an album of those special moments on your phone!

Gratitude is a virtuous circle, the more you feel and express it, the more it grows. You can choose to call it the law of attraction, but at its very core, this simple exercise helps you stay rooted in the present, which automatically lets you have a greater degree of control over what you do in the present, and create a future which is in resonance with how you feel today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shri Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Life message of the divine Sikh Guru

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST