Guiding Light: Goodness will elicit goodness

— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji



"The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions" —Acharya Chanakya



Goodness is the only investment that never fails – said Henry David Thoreau. If we ponder over this quote, then we may realise that he said it right, because, when we act with kindness, generosity, strength and integrity, it never fails. According to behavioural scientists, when we engage others with an attitude of goodness, we produce the hormone oxytocin, which has been called the hormone of compassion which is elicited when we bond through the relational qualities that goodness embodies.

Human beings are kinder to each other when they feel safe and secure. However, with the rise of aggression in our culture, the threat of terrorism, the increase of stress in our schools and in our workplace, we find ourselves in a position of fear which creates anxiety, resulting into distorted thinking. These recent changes in our culture have promoted a lack of goodwill toward others and fostered more self-absorption and less outward giving. It seems that today there are no takers for acts of kindness, truthfulness and simplicity, as a result of this, those who do good are often left deserted. On the other hand, clever and shrewd steal the show.

It’s very sad that the world today is more conducive to those who are manipulative and practical and those who chase rewards than those toiling hard with faith in the return of good actions. In such a scenario then what is the point of being good in a mad, bad, sad world? because every good anyway gets ‘lost’, as many of us have come to believe. Just like everything becomes dark at night and a lone flower in a thick jungle remains unseen, the little goodness flickering here and there in the world seems to be of no use…(to be continued)