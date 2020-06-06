Guiding Light: Get the whole picture

-- Grand Master Akshar

When you get onto the journey of yoga and spirituality, the most important thing to do is to fill yourself up with knowledge completely. It shouldn’t be a situation that you have only acquired half the knowledge and immediately leap onto the path of teaching.

This will cause the experience of your journey to become one that seems disturbed, and disrupted. When you lack the complete experience of studying the subject completely, it is rather abrupt. Let us say for instance that you wanted to go visit a place, and maybe your friends, relatives or family wanted to go too but were undecided.

And since you were heading there first, they were counting on you sharing your feedback of your experience. Depending on your review, they would then be able to make a decision if they wanted to visit this place too. However, what happened is that you did not complete the journey and returned halfway through. You heard about the place from a few people you met on the way, and armed with this information you returned to recount your tales. Now when you share this knowledge, nobody knows if these are the actual facts or not as you have witnessed them with your own eyes.

The great and ancient teachings of Himalayas say that especially on the path of yoga and spirituality, it is vital that one goes deep into it. When your study of the subject is thorough and exhaustive only then should you head out to share this divine knowledge. Because yoga is such a subject that it can have a profound impact on humanity. Its teachings have the ability to shape lives and transform mindsets. This powerful tool which is yoga can bring about immense benefit only when the teachings are shared from the hands and mouths of those who have had immense experience with it.