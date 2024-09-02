Guiding Light: Ganapati Chaturthi

Come the lunar month of Bhadrapada, the festive fervour picks up for Ganapati puja. On the Chaturthi or the fourth day during the ascending/waxing cycle of the moon in the Bhadrapada month that arrives at the end of the rainy season in many parts of our country, this festival is celebrated.

Ganapati is the son of Parvati and Shiva. He was created by mother Parvati on return of Shiva from the affectionate custody by Gajasura. In a moment of confusion, beheading of son happened. He was resurrected with the head of the Gajasura. Shiva and Parvati had another son named Kumara who is also known as Skanda. When the question of bestowing the adhipatya or leadership role for Ganas was to be decided, Shiva asked both the sons to do the parikrama of the earth and cover all the kshetras and teerthas. Skanda with all agility facilitated by his peacock vahana, moves out to cover. Gajamukha or Vinayaka surrenders to the will of GOD. He was advised by father Shiva to do the parikrama of his parents. Vinayaka won the race and was conferred the Ganadhipatya. Then onwards he became the Ganapati.

The day of above coronation, all had a great feast. It is said that Chandra’s laughter caused inconvenience to Vinayaka and mother Parvati got annoyed for the trouble Chandra caused to her son. She cursed Chandra that anyone who looks at Chandra shall get aspersions cast for the events they did not even attempt. It got amended that only on Vinayaka Chaturthi day, meaning once a year. Sri Krishna on one such Ganapati Chaturthi saw Chandra and Shamantaka mani was rumoured to be stolen by Sri Krishna. He had to strive and get out of the blame. Upon Narada’s request Sri Krishna blessed that anyone who reads/hears about this Shamantaka mani story shall be freed of the blames and aspersions that are pinned to the sincere person who never did accused act.

The worship of Ganapati is done to remove the obstacles. He is worshipped as abundance giver. Ganapati is the adhidevata of the mooladhara chakra. Mooladhara is the chakra that controls all the material greed and basal desires. With mooladhara mastery, comes the real abundance. Options dawn. Life blossoms then, and we begin qualitatively upward journey.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education