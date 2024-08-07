Guiding Light: From Small Acts To Great Changes — The Legacy of Goodness

Representative Image | John Hain/Pixabay

Mahatma Gandhi had said: ‘Be the Change You Want to See in The World’, which in simple words means that if you want to influence change in the world then be the change first, if you would like others to be good, better and great, then be good, better and great yourself. But what we see today is a sad scene, where the world is more conducive to those who are manipulative and practical and those who chase rewards than to those toiling hard with faith in the return of good actions.

In such a scenario many people get disheartened and start asking questions like – what is the point of being good in a mad, bad, sad world? because every good anyway gets ‘lost’, as many of us have come to believe.

History presents us with innumerable examples of times when the bad seemed to be all pervasive, when powerful conquerors looted and trapped the masses in an undignified life. And yet, from these very masses emerged a small courageous group of awakened people who led a revolution against injustice and finally turned the tables on their oppressors. But of course, all acts of goodness do not amount to a revolution. But nevertheless, they work like a cool breeze in a hot desert, or a drizzle on parched land.

All of us have had an experience where we had lost all hope in everything and everyone around us. And then one act of kindness by someone somewhere ignited a ray of hope; it became the last straw that we clung to until the scene changed for the better. We all know the story of the little bird that filled her beak with water from a pond and headed for the woods that were on fire. While she was at it, a spectator asked the tiny creature what was the point of her efforts, for the small droplets would not douse the huge flames. She replied, “When I die, and my life’s record is being read out, my name will appear in the list of those who tried to put out the flames, and not among those who sparked it or did nothing about it.”

We must remember that there is a law of cause and effect that guides every act in the universe. Hence, if goodness can survive through troubled times, it can be sure to bloom fully when favourable circumstances arrive. So, an honest person must hold on to his virtue with courage and patience in testing times. He must empower himself with the unflinching hope that as night is followed by day, better times will inevitably follow, it is just a matter of time before the clouds will give way to clearer skies.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com