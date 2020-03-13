Guiding Light: Freedom and responsibility

Swami Brahmavidananda Saraswati

Throughout the country I hear a lot of protests and agitations to preserve our freedom. The fact that there are so many protests and agitations shows that India is a vibrant democracy albeit a bit chaotic. These demands for our freedom and our rights are indicative of our healthy democratic functioning. But nowhere do I see any group or individual speaking about responsibilities towards society.

At its least minimum a citizen can abide by the laws and regulations. People forget that not only do we have a freedom in the society to be who we are, but we also have some inherent responsibilities towards the society and nation at a large, if we have to remain a vibrant democracy.

True freedom is tested only when you can abuse it. This is one of the basic premises of a democratic society. However it takes a lot of wisdom to not abuse that freedom. If freedom is abused on a regular basis, society will descend into chaos and anarchy.