Guiding Light: Empower yourself through meditation

-- Sohan Singh

Yoga guides us to turn our attention and awareness inward to recognize and release our inner truth and sharing it with the world. When you practice yoga with an emphasis on exposing your truth, you begin to discover and cultivate your unique power and gifts.

Seven tips to empower yourself through meditation:

Choose a Convenient Time

The time of sunrise and sunset when nature changes into day and night, this time is ideal for practising meditation.

Choose a Quiet Place

Choose a convenient location with a convenient time where no one can disturb you. The serene and peaceful atmosphere makes the meditation experience more enjoyable and relaxing.

Sit in a Comfortable Posture

It is very important to sit pleasantly and steadily during meditation. While you meditate, sit upright and keep the backbone straight, relax your shoulders and neck and keep the eyes closed during the whole process.

Keep a Relatively Empty Stomach

The time before meals is good for meditation. You may feel sleepy after meals. When you are very hungry, do not make much effort to meditate. You will have difficulty in doing this due to hunger and you may think of eating only the whole time. In this way, you can meditate after two hours of meals.

Start With a Few Warm-ups

A little warm-up or subtle yoga before meditation improves your blood circulation removes inertia and restlessness of the body and lightens the body. With this, you can sit more time with stability.

Take a Few Deep Breaths

It is good to take deep breaths and leave before meditation and to do pulse purification pranayama. This stabilizes the breath and the mind goes into a peaceful meditative state.

Keep a Gentle Smile on Your Face

Bringing a gentle smile on your face will make you feel different. A constant gentle smile will make you feel relaxed and at peace and it enhances your meditation experience.

Open Your Eyes Slowly and Gently

When you reach the end of the meditation, do not rush to open your eyes. When the eyes are opened, the mind starts running towards the outside, so after meditation, slowly open the eyes. Take time to be aware of yourself and the environment.