Guiding Light: Discipline is freedom

While uneducated birds and beasts know how to lead regulated lives, Alas! Man endowed with intelligence does not lead a disciplined life.

In the present time, indiscipline or lack of core human values is considered to be a major factor for the downfall of our civilisation. It's a well known fact that no country can ever rise to its great heights without a sense of discipline in its nationals. Lack of discipline shows that there is a sense of frustration or total absence of control in the society, which further leads to restlessness of mind and a tendency to disobey and overthrow all codes of conduct. This roughness in behaviour and the spirit of revolt is not really a thirst for freedom but it is an attempt to yearn for recognition. All these are symptoms of a mind which is void of peace and contentment.

What is required is to engage the youth in constructive activities and to channelise their energies in a more positive way for the benefit of society. If parents cannot inspire their progeny by their love, sacrifice, character, good behaviour and a spirit of understanding, then the youngsters, who have a superfluous physical energy, become restless and they tend to overthrow the system. However, one cannot hold the children alone responsible for this behaviour, because if the parents are of high character and are people of integrity, much above the shoulders of their children, then there would be no reason why they would not get respect. However the most potent factor that is responsible for the restlessness and indiscipline among the children is the absence of moral and spiritual education in schools and colleges and lack of inspiration from their elders at home. It is spiritual education which gives a person self-control and values like tolerance, patience, sobriety, humility and respect for the elderly.

Hence the need of the hour is imparting values at the formative stage in our children, that were being cultivated for generations and nurtured as culture and heritage, but which somewhere stopped percolating due to massive western cultural invasion that happened in the last few years. What we see today is a reflection of the alien culture that we have been blindly following in nefarious locations. It is not the culture that our forefathers had been meticulously fostering.So! Let's go back to our roots, our immaculate foundation and revive our “Original Indian Cultural Heritage” that got lost in the maze of so-called modernisation.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com