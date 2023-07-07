Guiding Light: Digital Detox | Representative Image

Everywhere I go, I find people glued to their phones. When I ask them – What are you looking at ? Is it something important – a call or a message that they are saving or an email that they are replying to, most of them say that they are busy on social media. Even when their family goes out for dinner, everyone has buried their faces in their phones. I see people spending time on their phones on a romantic date, or even sneaking a peek into the phones when they're sitting for an important class or lecture. People seem to be addicted to their phones and particularly to social media.

Celebrities often announce that they're going on a digital detox and are not available for their fans for a couple of weeks. I even know a self-declared teacher of Dharma announcing that he is off social media for three months in a year to pursue his religious sadhana, as though religious sadhana has to be confined to only three months in a year.

At the same time, I find plenty of people who use social media – Facebook, Instagram, Youtube very judiciously. How come some get addicted and some do not? I would think that the simple reason would be that if one has a purpose in life, one will not get addicted to social media. Why? Because your life is full of activities that will lead you to furthering your purpose in your life. If you don't have a purpose in life, naturally you will fill the available time and space with pleasure and entertainment.

So, the simple point I make here is to find your purpose. What is it that you want to dedicate your life to? If you don't have any great purpose, like spiritual fulfilment or a national cause at least get in touch with your life priorities so that all activities in your life are aligned with them rather than wasting that time. After all, one has only a limited amount of time in this life. So why waste it? Seek to do what is important to you.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com