Guiding Light: Detoxify Your System!

The environment we live in today is far from healthy. People refer to this planet as a ‘toxic world’. The air is polluted; the waters are laden with chemical wastes; even the food we eat is contaminated by pesticides. Perhaps more people than ever are exposed to toxic overload, causing severe stress to mind and body.

Here are a few tips to detoxify the system:

Avoid junk food.

Cut down on coffee and tea.

Say “No!” to tobacco and alcohol — and “Never!” to drugs.

Take up short fasts.

Avoid extra sugar.

Turn off your TV — and your cellphone every now and then.

Negative thoughts act as toxins on your mind — turn them off.

Burn anger before anger burns you!

Fill your home with plants! They increase the oxygen in the air and improve humidity. Plant filled spaces are soothing and relaxing to be in.

Avoid synthetics and wear clothes made of natural fibre.

Avoid the company of negative people.

Spend a few minutes every day in silence.

Avoid the use of too many cosmetics.

Develop a new, positive perspective on life!

I can offer a prescription for you, if you will permit me. Turn to nama, the Divine Name, and you will find a miraculous cure. The Vedas have special prayers like the Maha Mritunjaya mantra, which has been proved to be a healing force against the most incurable of diseases.

Silent prayer, recitation of a mantra, or even nama japa are all excellent methods of invoking the Divine power to assist in your healing process.

Nama japa enables us to live in His Divine presence attuned to the harmony of the Universe. By remaining in constant link with Him, we grow stronger in body, mind and spirit.

God is the ultimate source of power in our life. Let us see to it that the circuit between Him and us is never broken. Let us stay connected to God, through the healing power of His Name!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

