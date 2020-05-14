Guiding Light: De-clutter your mind

--Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

We have been hearing about the most common economic problem since years that “Wants are Unlimited & Means Are Limited ”. This issue directly affects our emotional health too, because on a subtle level, we are faced with “Unlimited Thoughts & Limited Solutions”. Some Medical Experts say that human brain gets around 42 Thoughts per minute i.e 2500 TPH (Thoughts Per Hour).

Does this mean that our thoughts are overcrowding our mind, each one vying for attention? Or are we careful to create only the thoughts that will bring harmony and space to our mind? Because space brings to mind, freedom with no walls, borders, boundaries, just an open horizon and unlimited possibilities.

Everyone likes a clutter-free and open environment to breathe fresh air, but question is that how much do we really need? How do we choose the quality of thoughts that enter our mind? This difficult task can be achieved with a simple technique called Raja Yoga. It teaches us to live with less clutter, which in turn brings more and more peace of mind. If we manage to convince our mind to live with ‘less’ then nothing else can really bother us.

Our purpose should not be to suppress or force our thoughts, instead, we must gently let go of the unnecessary waste thoughts and give ourselves space to breathe. In our fast-paced world, this might seem outpaced by reality, but simplicity in our thoughts would bring clarity and focus into our lives, which in turn would open doors for solutions to enter into our consciousness bringing peace & happiness to our lives... Om Shanti