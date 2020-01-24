Guiding Light: Dance like everyone’s watching

The ability or even the very desire to dance is the most beautiful blessing on this planet. It allows and gives you the opportunity to move your body in different directions. Along with movement, there are also expressions or Abhinaya which are present in dance. These are channels for you to express your emotions. In Bharathnatyam, Navarasa is a tool of dance that covers 9 different emotions offering the artiste a colourful palette to emote. Each emotion is even assigned a colour that depicts its essence.

These wonderful outlets for human emotions are not possible through any other medium other than dance. You can simultaneously observe, and express your existence through different movements present in the various forms of dance. And that is why we see that those involved in dance are able to progress, and grow. There is a higher possibility of dancers enjoying a greater connection with spirituality. They are able to receive powers better than anything or anyone else. Whether it is Lord Shiva or Lord Krishna, these divine personalities are the personifications and representatives of this beautiful art form on this planet.

Lord Shiva is known for His Tandava- Tandava is a vigorous type of dance there are totally seven types of Tandava as mentioned in the Hindu texts. Lord Shiva’s ecstatic Tandava is also known as the very source of the cycle of creation, preservation and dissolution. Lord Krishna loved creating divine melodies through his flute, and made the Gopikas dance in joy. But, in this whole process, we have started a system that asks one to dance like no one is watching. And, because of this we forget that perfection is the beauty of anything.

Let us now change this thought because by following this principle you are not exercising awareness or dancing with consciousness. Let us instead dance in such a way that the whole world is watching. Let us be uninhibited in our expression of ecstasy. We will create those energies where dance allows us to manifest our existence, and this perfection will help to give us confidence of our existence.

— Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Master & Yoga-preneur