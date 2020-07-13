Guiding Light: Conflict and Innocence

Fights can only happen among equals. When you fight with someone, you make that person equal. But in reality there is no one at par with you. When you keep people either above or below you, then there is no fight.

When people are above you, you respect them. When they are below you, you love them and you feel compassionate. Either submission or compassion can take you out of a fight in no time. This is one way to look at a situation when you are tired of fighting. But when you are well rested, just fight and have fun.

The same is true of the mind. When the mind is caught up in the senses or thinks it is equal to the senses, there is constant conflict. But when the mind is smaller than the senses, as in animals, there is no conflict. And when it realises that it is bigger than the senses, there is no conflict. When the mind transcends the senses, it comes back to its true nature, which is innocence - “in no sense.”

Does this make sense?